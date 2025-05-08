OPORTUN FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $OPRT Reports Quarterly Earnings

OPORTUN FINANCIAL ($OPRT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.40 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.34. The company also reported revenue of $235,900,000, beating estimates of $233,426,826 by $2,473,174.

OPORTUN FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

OPORTUN FINANCIAL insiders have traded $OPRT stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK KIRSCHT (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,744 shares for an estimated $303,523 .

. CASEY MUELLER (Global Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,209 shares for an estimated $169,097 .

. JONATHAN AARON COBLENTZ (CFO & Chief Admin Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 25,500 shares for an estimated $99,681 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. R NEIL WILLIAMS purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $96,750

KATHLEEN I. LAYTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,717 shares for an estimated $76,174 .

. CARLOS MINETTI purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $58,350

RAUL VAZQUEZ (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 8,844 shares for an estimated $34,137

MOHIT DASWANI purchased 7,420 shares for an estimated $28,938

OPORTUN FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of OPORTUN FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

