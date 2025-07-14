Oportun Financial Corporation Enters Multi-Year Cooperation Agreement with Findell Capital Management to End Director Election Controversy

Oportun and Findell Capital Management reach agreement to resolve director election dispute, supporting Oportun's nominees and adding a new board member.

Oportun Financial Corporation has announced a multi-year cooperation agreement with Findell Capital Management to resolve a contested director election. Under the agreement, Findell will support Oportun’s nominees, including CEO Raul Vazquez, at the upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting, and in return, Oportun will appoint Warren Wilcox as a Class III director after the meeting. Following his appointment, the board will have nine directors, with one current director set to retire before the 2026 Annual Meeting. Findell will also withdraw its nomination of a director candidate in connection with this agreement, which includes standard provisions to ensure cooperation between the parties until 15 days before the nomination deadline for the 2028 Annual Meeting.

Oportun has entered into a multi-year cooperation agreement with Findell Capital Management, alleviating the contested director election, which helps stabilize governance and management focus.

Findell has agreed to support Oportun's nominees for the Board, enhancing leadership continuity and shareholder trust.

The appointment of Warren Wilcox as a Class III director demonstrates an expansion of the Board’s expertise and governance structure.

The announcement suggests ongoing governance issues, as the company had to enter into a multi-year agreement to resolve a contested director election.

The necessity for an agreement with Findell Capital Management may indicate a lack of confidence among shareholders in the current board's effectiveness, potentially leading to instability in leadership.

The presence of a standstill and non-disparagement provision may imply underlying tensions between Oportun and Findell that could negatively affect investor sentiment.

What is the recent agreement between Oportun and Findell Capital Management?

Oportun has entered a multi-year cooperation agreement with Findell to support specific board nominees and end a contested election.

Who will be appointed to the Oportun Board of Directors?

Warren Wilcox will be appointed as a Class III director following the 2025 Annual Meeting.

What are the terms of the cooperation agreement?

The agreement includes support for Oportun's nominees, a standstill provision, and a commitment to vote favorably at the Annual Meeting.

How many directors will Oportun's Board have after the agreement?

After the appointment of Warren Wilcox, Oportun's Board will consist of nine directors.

Where can I find more information about Oportun?

More details about Oportun and its financial services can be found at Oportun.com.

$OPRT Insider Trading Activity

$OPRT insiders have traded $OPRT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK KIRSCHT (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,341 shares for an estimated $271,592 .

. CASEY MUELLER (Global Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,247 shares for an estimated $157,219 .

. KATHLEEN I. LAYTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,717 shares for an estimated $76,174.

$OPRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $OPRT stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPRT) (“Oportun” or the “Company”), a mission-driven financial services company, today announced it has entered into a multi-year cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Findell Capital Management LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Findell”) to end the contested director election.





Under the terms of the Agreement, Findell has agreed to support and vote in favor of Oportun’s nominees, CEO Raul Vazquez and Carlos Minetti, at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) and the Oportun Board of Directors (the “Board”) has agreed to appoint Warren Wilcox to the Board as a Class III director following the Annual Meeting, with a term expiring at the Company’s 2028 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Following the appointment of Mr. Wilcox, the Board will consist of nine directors. One incumbent director will retire at or before Oportun’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.





In connection with the Agreement, Findell has agreed to withdraw its notice of intent to nominate a director candidate for election to the Board at the Annual Meeting. The Agreement also contains customary standstill and non-disparagement provisions and voting commitments, and will remain in effect until 15 days before the nomination deadline for the Company’s 2028 Annual Meeting.





The foregoing summary of the Agreement does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Agreement, which will be filed as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).







