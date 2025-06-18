Oportun Encourages Stockholders to Vote for CEO Raul Vazquez and Carlos Minetti in Upcoming Annual Meeting

Oportun encourages stockholders to vote "FOR" its nominees at the upcoming Annual Meeting to enhance long-term value.

Oportun, a mission-driven financial services company, has outlined proactive measures taken by its Board and management to enhance long-term stockholder value in anticipation of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on July 18, 2025. The company urges stockholders to vote for their nominees, CEO Raul Vazquez and Carlos Minetti, using the GREEN proxy card. Oportun has made relevant materials available at VoteForOportun.com and encourages stockholders to review the proxy statement closely. For assistance with voting, stockholders can contact the proxy solicitation firm, Innisfree M&A Incorporated. Oportun emphasizes its commitment to empowering members through responsible credit and financial services, having provided over $20.3 billion in credit to date.

Highlights proactive measures taken by the Board and management to enhance long-term stockholder value.

Encourages stockholders to support the Company’s nominees, indicating a unified leadership strategy.

Demonstrates Oportun's commitment to responsible and affordable credit with significant financial impact on members.

Provides educational resources for stockholders regarding the voting process, enhancing transparency and engagement.

The press release emphasizes the need for stockholder support for specific nominees, which may indicate a lack of confidence in the current leadership or potential disputes with other stakeholders.

Ongoing promotion of the GREEN proxy card could suggest tensions with competing nominees, signaling possible instability in governance.

The extensive focus on urging stockholders to vote may reflect an underlying need to reassure investors regarding the company's strategic direction and leadership effectiveness.

What is Oportun's upcoming Annual Meeting date?

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for July 18, 2025.

Who are the nominees for Oportun's Board?

The nominees are CEO Raul Vazquez and Carlos Minetti.

How should stockholders vote for Oportun's nominees?

Stockholders should vote "FOR" using the GREEN proxy card or GREEN voting instruction form.

Where can I find more information about the Annual Meeting?

Additional information is available at VoteForOportun.com.

Who can stockholders contact for voting questions?

Stockholders can call INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED at (877) 800-5195 for assistance.

$OPRT insiders have traded $OPRT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK KIRSCHT (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,341 shares for an estimated $271,592 .

. CASEY MUELLER (Global Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,247 shares for an estimated $157,219 .

. KATHLEEN I. LAYTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,717 shares for an estimated $76,174.

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $OPRT stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPRT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today released an investor presentation in connection with the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled to be held on July 18, 2025. The



presentation



and additional important information related to the Annual Meeting are available at



VoteForOportun.com



.





Oportun’s Board of Directors encourages stockholders to review the Company’s proxy statement carefully and vote





“FOR”





the Company’s nominees – CEO Raul Vazquez and Carlos Minetti – using the





GREEN





proxy card or





GREEN





voting instruction form.





If you have any questions about how to vote your shares, please call the firm assisting us with the solicitation of proxies:







INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED







Stockholders may call:





(877) 800-5195 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or





+1 (412) 232-3651 (from other countries)







About Oportun







Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $20.3 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit



Oportun.com



.







Investor Contact







Dorian Hare





(650) 590-4323







ir@oportun.com







Innisfree M&A Incorporated





Scott Winter / Gabrielle Wolf / Jonathan Kovacs





(212) 750-5833







Media Contact







FGS Global





John Christiansen / Bryan Locke







Oportun@fgsglobal.com





