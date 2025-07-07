Oportun Board Urges Stockholders to Vote "FOR" Raul Vazquez and Carlos Minetti in Upcoming Annual Meeting

Oportun's Board requests stockholders to vote “FOR” CEO Raul Vazquez and Carlos Minetti at the July 18 Annual Meeting.

Oportun, a financial services company, is urging stockholders to vote "FOR" CEO Raul Vazquez and Carlos Minetti ahead of its July 18 Annual Meeting, using the GREEN proxy card. The Board expresses concern over Findell Capital Management's attempt to remove Vazquez from the Board, suggesting that such a move could hinder Oportun's progress and destabilize the company at a critical time. The Board emphasizes Vazquez's successful leadership, which has improved financial performance, and argues that his involvement on the Board is essential for effective communication and decision-making. Oportun's leadership believes removing him would negatively impact confidence among key stakeholders and the company's future stability, hence they encourage shareholders to support their nominees for continued growth and leadership strength.

Potential Positives

Oportun's stock has increased by more than 80% this year, indicating strong financial performance under CEO Raul Vazquez's leadership.

The Board unanimously supports CEO Raul Vazquez, endorsing his role in successfully executing a strategic plan that has strengthened and repositioned the business.

The press release highlights the importance of steady leadership during a critical time, emphasizing the potential risks of instability if Vazquez were removed from the Board.

Oportun has provided over $20.3 billion in responsible credit, showcasing its commitment to its mission-driven approach and positive impact on members' financial health.

Potential Negatives

The press release reveals a significant conflict with a stockholder, Findell Capital Management, who is attempting to remove the CEO, suggesting internal governance issues that could undermine investor confidence.

The mention of a potential destabilization of leadership at a critical time raises concerns about the company's strategic direction and operational effectiveness.

The Board expresses disappointment about an unusual maneuver by a stockholder, which could indicate deeper issues related to stockholder relations and support for management.

FAQ

What is Oportun urging stockholders to do?

Oportun urges stockholders to vote "FOR" CEO Raul Vazquez and Carlos Minetti using the GREEN proxy card.

When is Oportun's Annual Meeting scheduled?

The Annual Meeting is scheduled for July 18, 2025.

Why is Findell Capital Management's action concerning?

Findell is attempting to remove CEO Raul Vazquez, which could damage Oportun's leadership and stability.

How can stockholders vote their shares?

Stockholders can vote by following the instructions on the enclosed GREEN proxy card or GREEN voting instruction form.

What is Oportun's mission?

Oportun aims to empower members with financial tools to achieve their financial goals responsibly and affordably.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OPRT Insider Trading Activity

$OPRT insiders have traded $OPRT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK KIRSCHT (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,341 shares for an estimated $271,592 .

. CASEY MUELLER (Global Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,247 shares for an estimated $157,219 .

. KATHLEEN I. LAYTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,717 shares for an estimated $76,174.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OPRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $OPRT stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OPRT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPRT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OPRT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OPRT forecast page.

Full Release





Urges stockholders to vote









“FOR”









Mr. Vazquez and Carlos Minetti on the









GREEN









proxy card







SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) ("Oportun" or the "Company"), a mission-driven financial services company, today issued a letter to stockholders ahead of its July 18 Annual Meeting.



letter to stockholders



ahead of its July 18 Annual Meeting.





The Board encourages all Oportun stockholders to vote





“FOR”





Oportun’s two nominees, CEO Raul Vazquez and Carlos Minetti, using the





GREEN





proxy card or





GREEN





voting instruction form. Additional information related to Oportun’s Annual Meeting can be found at



VoteForOportun.com



.





The full text of the letter to stockholders follows:





Dear Fellow Oportun Stockholders,





We write to you as Oportun’s Board of Directors with critical information ahead of this year’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which is scheduled for July 18, 2025. Findell Capital Management, one of our stockholders — who has recently been selling its Oportun stock — is seeking to remove our CEO, Raul Vazquez, from the Board at that meeting.





This is a highly unusual maneuver and would be greatly damaging to the functioning of the Board and the progress Oportun is making. Under Raul’s leadership, Oportun has been successfully executing a strategic plan to strengthen and reposition the business. These efforts have resulted in improved financial performance and profitability and a stock that is up more than 80% this year.





Just a few months ago, consistent with its annual practice, the Board — including the two directors previously recommended by Findell — unanimously concluded that Raul is the right leader for Oportun.





We are disappointed that Findell would ask stockholders to undermine Raul’s authority and leadership by removing him from the Board. Not only would such an arrangement be unconventional — as nearly all public company CEOs also serve on the board of the company they lead — but it would also erode the confidence of employees, customers, regulators, business partners and other key stakeholders. With our Lead Independent Director retiring this month, it is critical that our chosen executive leader has a clear mandate to direct Oportun’s affairs and speak on the Company’s behalf.





Moreover, Raul’s presence on the Board promotes clear, effective communication between management and the Board, enabling faster and better-informed decision-making. And Raul — who is a large Oportun stockholder — enhances the functioning of our Board because of his experience on two other public company boards.





Said plainly, it would be a mistake for stockholders to vote Raul off Oportun’s Board, and there would be very real consequences to doing so.





Oportun needs strong and steady leadership and disciplined execution. Removing Raul would risk destabilizing Oportun at a critical time. That is apparently not of concern to Findell. But for stockholders who intend to continue to hold their investment in Oportun for the medium- and long-term, it should be of grave concern. It is to us.





We urge stockholders to vote





“FOR”





Raul Vazquez by following the instructions on the





GREEN





proxy card or





GREEN





voting instruction form.





Sincerely,





The Oportun Financial Board of Directors







Vote the GREEN Proxy Card Today







To ensure Oportun’s progress continues, the Board urges stockholders to vote





“FOR”





both of Oportun’s nominees, and “WITHHOLD” on Findell’s candidate, using the enclosed





GREEN





proxy card ahead of the upcoming Annual Meeting.





If you have any questions about how to vote your shares, please call the firm assisting us with the solicitation of proxies:







INNISFREE M&A INCORPORATED







Shareholders may call:





(877) 800-5195 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or





+1 (412) 232-3651 (from other countries)







About Oportun







Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $20.3 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit



Oportun.com



.







Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including statements as to our future performance and stockholder returns, are forward-looking statements. These statements can be generally identified by terms such as “expect,” “plan,” “goal,” “target,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “predict,” “project,” “outlook,” “continue,” “due,” “may,” “believe,” “seek,” or “estimate” and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “likely” and “could.” These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, financial trends and risks and uncertainties that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. These risks and uncertainties include those risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as our subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except to the extent required by federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there is no assurance that the events or results suggested by the forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.







Investor Contact







Dorian Hare





(650) 590-4323







ir@oportun.com







Innisfree M&A Incorporated





Scott Winter / Gabrielle Wolf / Jonathan Kovacs





(212) 750-5833







Media Contact







FGS Global





John Christiansen / Bryan Locke







Oportun@fgsglobal.com





