Oportun to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Oportun, a financial services company focused on helping its members achieve their financial goals, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 6, 2025, after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place on the same day at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT, with access available through Oportun's investor relations website. The company encourages participants to join the call 10 minutes early and provides both toll-free and international dial-in numbers. Oportun has a history of offering responsible credit and has saved its members significant amounts in interest and fees since its inception.

$OPRT Insider Trading Activity

$OPRT Insider Trading Activity

$OPRT insiders have traded $OPRT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK KIRSCHT (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,341 shares for an estimated $271,592 .

. CASEY MUELLER (Global Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,247 shares for an estimated $157,219 .

. KATHLEEN I. LAYTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,717 shares for an estimated $76,174.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OPRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $OPRT stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, will release financial results for its second quarter 2025 on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, after market close.





Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun’s investor relations website at investor.oportun.com, and a webcast replay of the call will be available for one year. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-866-604-1698 (toll-free) or 1-201-389-0844 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.







About Oportun







Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $20.3 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit



Oportun.com



.







Investor Contact







Dorian Hare





(650) 590-4323







ir@oportun.com









Media Contact







Michael Azzano





Cosmo PR for Oportun







michael@cosmo-pr.com







(415) 596-1978



