OPOF Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y on NIM Gains, Deposit Growth, Stock up 2%

Shares of Old Point Financial Corporation OPOF have gained 1.8% since the company reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, slightly outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 1.6% increase during the same period. However, over the past month, Old Point's stock lagged broader market gains, climbing 9.1% compared to the S&P 500’s 11.6% advance.

Old Point reported first quarter 2025 net income of 42 cents per share compared to 34 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, a 23.5% increase in net income. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Adjusted operating earnings, which exclude nonrecurring items such as merger-related costs and debt extinguishment gains, rose to 39 cents per share from 34 cents per share in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income of $2.2 million denoted a 25.7% increase from $1.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income grew 4.1% year over year to $12 million, and the company reported a higher net interest margin (NIM) of 3.63% versus 3.45% a year earlier.

Other Key Business Metrics

Total revenue (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) rose to $15.9 million from $14.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Noninterest income increased 19.4% year over year to $3.8 million, aided by a $0.7 million gain on the repurchase and retirement of subordinated notes and higher fiduciary and asset management fees. However, these gains were partially offset by losses on securities sales and repossessed assets.

Noninterest expense declined 2% from a year ago to $12.4 million, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits, despite the addition of $0.3 million in merger-related costs. The bank’s adjusted efficiency ratio improved to 78.3% from 85.8% in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting enhanced cost control relative to revenue generation.

Return on average assets (ROA) increased to 0.61%, while adjusted ROA rose to 0.56% from 0.48% in the year-ago quarter. Similarly, return on average equity (ROE) improved to 7.50% from 6.44%, with adjusted ROE at 6.90%.

Management Commentary

Chairman, President and CEO Robert F. Shuford, Jr. characterized the quarter as strong from an operational standpoint. He highlighted year-over-year increases in revenues, deposits, total assets, and net interest margin. Shuford also expressed enthusiasm over the bank’s pending merger with TowneBank, calling the agreement a milestone that will enhance growth opportunities and shareholder value.

Factors Influencing Performance

Loan balances averaged $1 billion for the quarter, down 5.9% year-over-year. Still, average loan yields rose 18 basis points to 5.60%, driven by a higher interest rate environment. Meanwhile, the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities declined, and their cost dropped 15 basis points, contributing to the improved net interest margin.

Total deposits grew 0.2% from the 2024-end level to $1.3 billion, led by increases in noninterest-bearing and savings deposits. Time deposits fell 17.9% from the prior quarter, aligning with the company's strategy to reduce higher-cost funding.

Credit quality metrics showed mixed results. Non-performing assets (NPAs) rose sharply to $4.2 million, or 0.29% of total assets, from $2.2 million, or 0.15%, in the prior-year quarter. The allowance for credit losses increased to 1.17% of total loans, up from 1.12%. The provision for credit losses rose to $0.7 million, driven by a specific reserve adjustment and continued economic uncertainty in select portfolios.

Other Developments

A major development in the quarter was the April 2, 2025, announcement of Old Point’s planned merger with TowneBank. Under the Agreement and Plan of Merger, Old Point and its subsidiary Old Point National Bank will be absorbed into TowneBank, which will be the surviving entity. The transaction remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. Management anticipates that the merger will create a stronger platform for expansion and operational efficiencies.

In addition, Old Point repurchased and retired a subordinated note during the quarter, generating a gain of $0.7 million. The move reduced subordinated debt by $3.7 million and contributed to the company’s 2.8% increase in stockholders’ equity to $117.2 million at March 31, 2025.

