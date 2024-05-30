OPmobility Advances Hydrogen Mobility in China

Plastic Omnium (FR:OPM) has released an update.

OPmobility, formerly known as Plastic Omnium, has secured a contract to provide hydrogen storage systems for CRRC’s cutting-edge autonomous trams in Malaysia, marking its first foray into China’s mobility market. The deal includes a partnership with Shenergy Group to further develop hydrogen solutions, affirming OPmobility’s commitment to decarbonized mobility and strengthening its presence in the hydrogen sector.

