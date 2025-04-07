OPKO Health Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $2.79, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $2.25. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive OPKO Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Yi Chen |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $3.00|$3.00 | |Yi Chen |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $3.00|$3.00 | |Yi Chen |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $3.00|$3.00 | |Michael Petusky |Barrington Research |Maintains |Outperform | $2.25|$2.25 | |Yi Chen |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $3.00|$3.00 | |Michael Petusky |Barrington Research |Maintains |Outperform | $2.25|$2.25 | |Yi Chen |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $3.00|$3.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to OPKO Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of OPKO Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of OPKO Health's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of OPKO Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering OPKO Health: A Closer Look

OPKO Health Inc is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs. Its segments include pharmaceutical and diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment consists of its pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, Spain, Ecuador, France, the United States, and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. The Diagnostics segment consists of clinical and genomics laboratory operations through BioReference and point-of-care operations. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Diagnostics segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of OPKO Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining OPKO Health's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.95% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: OPKO Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): OPKO Health's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: OPKO Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

