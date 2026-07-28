OPKO Health Soars On Q2 Revenue Growth; Guides For Q3 And FY2026

(RTTNews) - OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK), a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, reported financial results for the second quarter that ended on June 30, 2026, reflecting higher revenue year over year. In addition, the company provided guidance for the third quarter and full year 2026.

Following the news, OPK is up over 30% at $1.65.

OPKO Health operates through its pharmaceutical and diagnostics segments. OPKO also collaborates with major pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Merck, and BARDA, to advance innovative treatments.

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net loss narrowed to $8.4 million, or $0.01 per share, from $148.4 million, or $0.19 per share, for the same quarter of the prior year.

For the second quarter of 2026, consolidated total revenue increased to $163.5 million from $156.8 million in the prior year.

Product revenue jumped to $42.9 million from $40.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, driven by higher sales volumes from OPKO's Spanish and Mexican operations and a positive net foreign exchange impact of $1.8 million.

Meanwhile, revenue from diagnostics services slipped to $74.5 million from $101.1 million in the prior year.

As of June 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash were $314.4 million.

Third Quarter 2026 Guidance

Looking ahead to the third quarter of 2026, the company expects total revenue in the range of $131 to $142 million, compared with $151.7 million recorded in the prior year.

Services revenue is expected to be between $73 million and $78 million, down from $95.2 million in the prior year.

Product revenue is expected in the range of $40 million and $44 million, up from $37.7 million in the prior year.

Full Year 2026 Guidance

For the full year 2026, Total revenue is expected in the range of $560 million and $585 million, down from $606.9 million in the prior year.

Services revenue is expected in the range of $296 million and $306 million, compared to $370.3 million in 2025.

Product revenue is expected in the range of $164 million and $174 million, compared to $156.9 million in the prior year.

Stock Performance

The biotech stock OPK has traded between $0.98 and $1.65 over the last year.

OPK is currently soaring at $1.65, up 33.06%.

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