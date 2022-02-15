OPKO Health (OPK) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is expected to release fourth-quarter 2021 results in the coming week, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of 4 cents compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of one cent. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and matched in another occasion, the average surprise being 68.8%.

Q4 Estimates

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $334.6 million, suggesting growth of 32.4% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for the bottom line stands at a loss of 3 cents per share.

Factors to Note

OPKO Health registered a revenue uptick of 4.9% from sales of Rayaldee in the third quarter of 2021 from the prior-year period, primarily on the back of a higher net realized price stemming from lower Medicare Part D rebates. This trend is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter.



Apart from this, within the company’s Pharmaceuticals arm, revenues from products rose 28.6% to $36.9 million owing to the accelerating growth within OPKO’s international pharmaceutical businesses. This momentum is likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter. In fact, the company expects revenues from product sales to be $32-$36 million in the fourth quarter.

OPKO Health, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

OPKO Health, Inc. price-eps-surprise | OPKO Health, Inc. Quote

OPKO Health is likely to have witnessed top-line growth in the fourth quarter courtesy of the aforementioned factors. The company projects revenues for the period in the range of $290 million to $320 million.



In December 2021, OPKO Health announced preliminary top-line results from its Phase 2 trial with RAYALDEE for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The trial is based on growing medical indications that vitamin D repletion therapy can lessen the severity of upper respiratory tract infections, thereby accelerating recovery from COVID-19.



In the same month, OPKO Health received the FDA approval for its 4Kscore Test. Presently, this test is available at BioReference Laboratories — an OPKO Health company — via its specialty oncology and urology division, GenPath. The test is approved for use in men aged 45 and above who have not had a prior prostate biopsy or are biopsy negative and have an age-specific abnormal total PSA and/or abnormal digital rectal exam.



In November, OPK’s company — BioReference Laboratories — made an announcement regarding its COVID-19 testing preparedness in the face of the Omicron Variant. BioReference’s PCR diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 are based on identifying specific RNA target genes, which are common to all coronaviruses.



In September, the company formed a joint venture (JV) with LeaderMed Health Group Limited to develop, manufacture and commercialize two of OPKO Health’s clinical-stage, long-acting drug products in Greater China and eight more Asian regions.



These developments may have positively impacted the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, OPKO Health derives a significant portion of its consolidated net revenues from international sales, which subjects the company to risks relating to fluctuations in currency exchange rates. This, in turn, might have weighed on the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s results.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see.



Earnings ESP: OPKO Health has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN has an Earnings ESP of +2.52% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMN Healthcare’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 16.2%. The company’s earnings yield of 5.5% compares favorably with the industry’s 0.8%.



Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +0.83% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Henry Schein’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.8%. The company’s earnings yield of 5.9% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.1%.



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



DENTSPLY SIRONA’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 22.2%. The company’s earnings yield of 5.9% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.5%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

