OPKO Health (OPK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, OPKO Health (OPK) closed at $3.18, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies had lost 2.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.02% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OPK as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, OPK is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 136.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $371.87 million, up 62.53% from the year-ago period.

OPK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +107.32% and +41.1%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OPK should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. OPK currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, OPK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 96.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 45.68, which means OPK is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that OPK currently has a PEG ratio of 8.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. OPK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

