OPKO Health (OPK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

OPKO Health (OPK) closed at $3.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies had lost 31.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

OPK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, OPK is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 136.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $371.87 million, up 62.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +107.32% and +41.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OPK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. OPK is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note OPK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 97.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.88.

Meanwhile, OPK's PEG ratio is currently 8.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

