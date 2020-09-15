OPKO Health (OPK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

OPKO Health (OPK) closed the most recent trading day at $3.15, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies had lost 39.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector 0%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.49%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from OPK as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, up 136.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $371.87 million, up 62.53% from the prior-year quarter.

OPK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +107.32% and +41.1%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OPK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. OPK currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, OPK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 95.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 49.44, which means OPK is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that OPK has a PEG ratio of 7.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OPK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

