OPKO Health (OPK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

OPKO Health (OPK) closed the most recent trading day at $3.04, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies had lost 34.48% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 7.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from OPKO Health as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect OPKO Health to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 160%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $334.6 million, down 32.35% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OPKO Health. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 109.09% lower. OPKO Health is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

