OPKO Health (OPK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.27, changing hands as low as $4.17 per share. OPKO Health Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OPK's low point in its 52 week range is $1.1171 per share, with $6.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.19.

