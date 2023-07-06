Opko Health (OPK) Price Target Increased by 12.12% to 4.40

The average one-year price target for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) has been revised to 4.40 / share. This is an increase of 12.12% from the prior estimate of 3.93 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 109.67% from the latest reported closing price of 2.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 406 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opko Health. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPK is 0.03%, a decrease of 24.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 188,058K shares. The put/call ratio of OPK is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,729K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,078K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,950K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 13.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,756K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,366K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 14.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,411K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,987K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 13.81% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 6,422K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,720K shares, representing an increase of 42.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 108.93% over the last quarter.

Opko Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Opko Health Inc. is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies.

