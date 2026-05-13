OPKO Health (OPK) Price Target Increased by 11.18% to 3.86

The average one-year price target for OPKO Health (NasdaqGS:OPK) has been revised to $3.86 / share. This is an increase of 11.18% from the prior estimate of $3.47 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.41 to a high of $8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 250.51% from the latest reported closing price of $1.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in OPKO Health. This is an decrease of 87 owner(s) or 26.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPK is 0.01%, an increase of 48.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 225,804K shares. The put/call ratio of OPK is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 47,791K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 14,770K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 14,499K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,061K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,993K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 57.82% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6,071K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,353K shares , representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 82.27% over the last quarter.

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