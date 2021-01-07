OPKO Health (OPK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

OPKO Health (OPK) closed at $4.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies had lost 4.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

OPK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, up 166.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $436.13 million, up 94.44% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OPK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. OPK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note OPK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 69.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.43.

Also, we should mention that OPK has a PEG ratio of 5.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. OPK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OPK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

