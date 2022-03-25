OPKO Health (OPK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

OPKO Health (OPK) closed the most recent trading day at $3.51, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies had gained 7.74% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 6.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OPKO Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 260% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $309.75 million, down 43.19% from the year-ago period.

OPK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -80% and -32.2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OPKO Health. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3500% lower. OPKO Health is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.