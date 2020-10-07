OPKO Health (OPK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, OPKO Health (OPK) closed at $4.40, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.74% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies had gained 36.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from OPK as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect OPK to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 136.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $371.87 million, up 62.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +107.32% and +41.1%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OPK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. OPK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note OPK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 130.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 58.24, which means OPK is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that OPK currently has a PEG ratio of 10.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

