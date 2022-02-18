OPKO Health (OPK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

OPKO Health (OPK) closed the most recent trading day at $3.15, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies had lost 27.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.92%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from OPKO Health as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, down 160% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $334.6 million, down 32.35% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OPKO Health should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 105.88% lower within the past month. OPKO Health is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.