OPKO Health (OPK) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, OPKO Health (OPK) closed at $4.02, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies had gained 61.45% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.

OPK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, OPK is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $234.57 million, up 3.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $939.06 million, which would represent changes of +26.83% and +4.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OPK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. OPK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

