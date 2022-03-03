OPKO Health (OPK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, OPKO Health (OPK) closed at $3.15, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies had gained 4.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OPKO Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, down 160% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $325.3 million, down 40.33% from the year-ago period.

OPK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60% and -28.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OPKO Health. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 700% lower within the past month. OPKO Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OPK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

