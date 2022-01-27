OPKO Health (OPK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

OPKO Health (OPK) closed the most recent trading day at $2.87, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies had lost 41.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 12.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

OPKO Health will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, OPKO Health is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 160%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $334.6 million, down 32.35% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OPKO Health should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 109.09% lower. OPKO Health is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OPK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.