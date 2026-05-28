OPKO Health (OPK) Up 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for OPKO Health (OPK). Shares have added about 17.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is OPKO Health due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for OPKO Health, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

OPK Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates on Product Gains, Revenues Down Y/Y

OPKO Health posted a first-quarter 2026 loss of 7 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved from a loss of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter.

OPK’s Detailed Revenues Analysis

OPK’s first-quarter revenues fell 25.7% year over year to $124.2 million and missed the Zacks Consensus mark by 4.9%. Results reflected a smaller Diagnostics revenue base after last year’s asset sale, partly offset by higher Pharmaceutical product sales.

OPK’s top line was weighed down by weakness in its Diagnostics unit, reflecting a smaller BioReference footprint following the 2025 divestiture.

OPK’s Revenues Fall as Diagnostics Base Resets

Service revenues declined to $72.2 million from $102.8 million in the year-ago quarter, which witnessed contributions from oncology assets that were subsequently divested.

Within Diagnostics, core diagnostics revenues were $65.8 million compared with $70.4 million a year ago. While 4Kscore test revenues were $6.4 million compared with $6.5 million a year ago. Per management, the decline was due to lower clinical test reimbursement rates following the exit of certain higher-priced offerings that carried low or negative gross margins, along with a modest decrease in overall testing volumes.

OPK’s Product Growth Lifts Pharmaceutical Segment

Total pharmaceutical revenue increased to $52.0 million from $47.1 million in the year-ago quarter, supported by gains in product sales and higher contributions from intellectual property and other items.

Revenues from products rose 9.2% to $38.0 million, driven by higher sales volumes from OPKO’s Spanish operations and a favorable foreign exchange impact. Rayaldee revenues were steady at $6.3 million.

Revenues from the transfer of intellectual property and other increased to $14.0 million from $12.3 million, helped by higher gross profit share payments for Pfizer’s NGENLA, which totaled $6.4 million compared with $4.5 million a year ago. This was partly offset by lower BARDA contract revenue of $4.1 million compared with $7.0 million in the prior-year period.

OPK’s Cost & Margin Analysis

OPK’s cost structure improved year over year, contributing to a narrower operating loss despite the revenue decline.

For the first quarter, gross profit was $45.8 million compared with $42.6 million a year ago. Gross margin expanded to 36.9% from 28.4%, reflecting lower service costs on the reduced Diagnostics base and the benefit of revenue streams not directly tied to the cost of revenues.

Total costs and expenses decreased to $175.2 million from $217.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the reduced Diagnostics footprint and continued streamlining. SG&A expense decreased to $48.6 million from $59.1 million. Research and development expense was $29.2 million compared with $30.8 million a year ago. Operating loss improved to $51 million from $67.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

OPK’s Balance Sheet & Cashflow Analysis

OPK ended the first quarter of 2026 with cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash of $341.9 million. The company also continued returning capital to shareholders, noting approximately $92 million of common stock had been repurchased under its program since authorization in July 2025, including $4.8 million in the first quarter, with about $108.0 million still authorized for future repurchases.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of first-quarter 2026 was $19.3 million compared with $34.6 million a year ago.

Q2 & 2026 Guidance by OPK

For the second quarter of 2026, OPK expects total revenues of $127-$132 million, including services revenues of $72-$76 million, product revenues of $38-$42 million and IP and other revenues of $15-$19 million.

The company expects Pfizer’s gross profit share of $6-$8 million and BARDA revenues of $5-$7 million within that revenue outlook. Total costs and expenses are projected to be in the range of $180-$190 million, with R&D of $32-$38 million and depreciation and amortization of approximately $24 million.

Full-year guidance remains unchanged, calling for total revenues of $530-$560 million and total costs and expenses in the range of $725-$750 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -14.71% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, OPKO Health has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, OPKO Health has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

OPKO Health belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Another stock from the same industry, Edwards Lifesciences (EW), has gained 6.5% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Edwards Lifesciences reported revenues of $1.65 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +16.7%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares with $0.64 a year ago.

Edwards Lifesciences is expected to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +10.5%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Edwards Lifesciences. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.