OPKO Health, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

There's been a notable change in appetite for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares in the week since its third-quarter report, with the stock down 18% to US$3.52. Revenues of US$428m beat forecasts by 13%, although statutory earnings per share disappointed slightly, coming in 9.1% below expectations at US$0.04. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:OPK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Following the latest results, OPKO Health's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.55b in 2021. This would be a major 33% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. OPKO Health is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.27 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.47b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.19 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a great increase in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for OPKO Health 61% to US$8.00on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on OPKO Health, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.00 and the most bearish at US$6.50 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting OPKO Health's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 33% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect OPKO Health to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards OPKO Health following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on OPKO Health. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple OPKO Health analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - OPKO Health has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

