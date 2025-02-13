OPKO Health, Inc. to Report Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

OPKO Health will report its financial results on February 27, 2025, followed by a management conference call.

OPKO Health, Inc. announced it will release its financial results for the three and 12 months ending December 31, 2024, on February 27, 2025, after U.S. market close. A conference call and audio webcast featuring a business update and financial guidance will take place the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the call to receive a unique PIN for immediate access. A replay of the call will be available until March 6, 2025, via phone and webcast. OPKO is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company focused on establishing leadership in growing markets through its innovative technologies.

Potential Positives

OPKO Health is set to report its operating and financial results for Q4 and the full year 2024, indicating transparency and a commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduled conference call and webcast provide an opportunity for direct engagement with senior management, which may enhance investor relations.

The pre-registration feature for the conference call indicates an effort to streamline the participation process for investors, demonstrating consideration for their convenience.

Potential Negatives

The timing of the financial results release may indicate a delay or issues with the company’s financial performance, potentially raising concerns among investors.

There is no mention of any positive developments, innovations, or achievements in the press release, which may suggest a lack of progress or bad news regarding the company's operations.

The reliance on a conference call for updates may imply a need for further clarifications regarding their performance, which can be viewed as negative if results are disappointing.

FAQ

When will OPKO Health report its financial results?

OPKO Health plans to report operating and financial results on February 27, 2025, after U.S. market close.

What time is the OPKO conference call?

The OPKO conference call will start at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on February 27, 2025.

How can I join the OPKO conference call?

Participants can pre-register for the call using a provided link or dial in directly at designated numbers.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a telephone replay will be available until March 6, 2025, and a webcast replay will start approximately one hour after the call.

Where can I find more information about OPKO Health?

More information about OPKO Health can be found on their official website, www.opko.com.

$OPK Insider Trading Activity

$OPK insiders have traded $OPK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP MD ET AL FROST (CEO & Chairman) has made 9 purchases buying 2,001,792 shares for an estimated $3,059,651 and 0 sales.

$OPK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $OPK stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)



plans to report operating and financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, February 27, 2025. OPKO’s senior management will provide a business update and discuss results as well as financial guidance during a conference call and live audio webcast on February 27



th



beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.







CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION







OPKO encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using this



link



. Callers who pre-register will receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Those unable to pre-register may participate by dialing 833-630-0584 (U.S.) or 412-317-1815 (International). A webcast of the call can also be accessed at OPKO’s Investor Relations



page



and



here



.





A telephone replay will be available until March 6, 2025, by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 412-317-0088 (International) and providing the passcode 8087517. A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the live conference call



here



.







About OPKO Health







OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit



www.opko.com



.









Contacts:











Alliance Advisors IR







Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100







ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com







or





Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100







bvoss@allianceadvisors.com





