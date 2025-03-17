OPKO Health, Entera Bio Collaborate To Develop Oral Dual GLP-1/Glucagon Therapy For Obesity

(RTTNews) - OPKO Health (OPK) and Entera Bio (ENTX), Monday announced a collaboration to develop the first oral dual GLP-1/glucagon peptide for obesity, metabolic, and fibrotic disorders.

The program combines OPKO's long-acting oxyntomodulin analog or OPK-88006 with Entera's proprietary N-Tab technology, and promising pharmacodynamic data has already been reported.

The goal of the collaboration is to advance this novel oral treatment into clinical trials, with plans to file an Investigational New Drug or IND application with the FDA later this year.

Under the agreement, OPKO will hold a 60 percent stake in the program, while Entera will hold 40%, with both companies sharing development costs.

The collaboration leverages OPKO's oxyntomodulin analog and Entera's N-Tab technology for a unique oral treatment option.

The companies plan to file an IND application with the FDA later this year to move the program forward.

OPKO will purchase shares of Entera to fund its portion of the development costs.

This partnership aims to bring forward an oral solution for patients suffering from obesity and metabolic disorders, marking a significant advancement in peptide therapy.

Currently, OPK is trading at $1.73, down by 0.57 percent on the Nasdaq.

Currently, ENTX is trading at $1.94, up by 3.19 percent on the Nasdaq.

