OPKO Health Bets on RAYALDEE and Pipeline Progress for 2026 Growth

OPKO Health, Inc. OPK is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, supported by the potential of RAYALDEE. The optimism surrounding the stock is backed by RAYALDEE’s performance and strategic partnerships. However, stiff competition and overdependence on RAYALDEE pose concerns.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have declined 4.5% over the past six months compared to the industry's 11.2% gain. The S&P 500 has increased 12.9% in the said time frame.

This renowned multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company has a market capitalization of $974.9 million. The company predicts 30% growth for fiscal 2026 and anticipates maintaining its strong performance going forward. OPKO Health’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average beat being 58.52%.



Factors Favoring OPK Stock

Potential of RAYALDEE: RAYALDEE, OPKO Health’s flagship renal therapy in the U.S. market over the past two years, is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease and concomitant vitamin D insufficiency. The product continues to demonstrate solid commercial traction, underpinned by effective sales execution and broad distribution across major U.S. wholesalers and retail pharmacy channels.

OPKO maintains rebate and discount arrangements with healthcare providers and payors to support access and utilization. For the three- and nine-month periods ended Sept. 30, 2025, the company recorded net product revenues of $7.5 million and $21.0 million, respectively, from RAYALDEE sales.

Strategic Agreements: OPKO Health has undertaken a series of strategic partnerships and divestitures aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and sharpening its operational focus. In October, its subsidiary ModeX Therapeutics Inc. entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. to discover and develop multispecific antibodies across multiple therapeutic areas of mutual interest. The collaboration leverages ModeX’s MSTAR platform alongside Regeneron’s proprietary antibody binders to generate multispecific candidates capable of targeting multiple biological pathways within a single molecule.

In September, OPKO Health completed the previously announced sale of select BioReference Health assets to Labcorp. The transaction, first disclosed in March, represents a further step in streamlining OPKO’s diagnostics operations.

Earlier, in March 2025, OPKO entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Entera Bio Ltd. to develop an oral dual agonist GLP-1/glucagon peptide for potential use in obesity, metabolic and fibrotic disorders. The program combines OPKO’s proprietary long-acting oxyntomodulin analog, OPK-88006, with Entera’s N-Tab oral delivery technology.

Clinical Trials: In October, ModeX Therapeutics announced the initiation of its Phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT07110584) and the successful dosing of the first patient with MDX2004, a first-in-class trispecific antibody-fusion protein being developed for oncology and immune-mediated disorders. The study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and biological activity of MDX2004 as a novel immunotherapy in patients with advanced cancers.

Also, in October, OPKO Health reported that an abstract on MDX2001 CMet-Trop2/CD3-CD28, a first-in-class tetraspecific T-cell engager, was presented at ESMO 2025. MDX2001 has progressed to the fifth dose level in its Phase 1 clinical trial, with Phase 1b studies in selected solid tumor indications anticipated to commence in early 2026.

During the same period, OPKO Health’s Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) vaccine program, being developed in collaboration with Merck, advanced into Phase 1 human studies to evaluate immunogenicity, safety and tolerability. Management indicated that enrollment is proceeding well, with data from this study expected to support the design of subsequent Phase 2 trials.

In September, OPKO Health announced the presentation of an abstract at the 2025 ESPEN Congress detailing the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of an oral GLP-2 tablet for the treatment of short bowel syndrome.

Developed under a research collaboration with Entera, the program combines OPKO’s proprietary long-acting GLP-2 agonist with Entera’s N-Tab oral delivery technology, targeting patients with short bowel syndrome as well as other conditions characterized by gastrointestinal mucosal inflammation and nutrient malabsorption.

A Factor That May Offset the Gains for OPK

Overdependence on RAYALDEE: OPKO Health’s financial performance remains highly dependent on RAYALDEE, its sole FDA-approved product in the United States, highlighting the critical importance of sustained commercial execution. However, RAYALDEE’s revenue potential is constrained by reimbursement challenges, pricing pressure, competitive forces, slower-than-expected market adoption and potential formulary restrictions. Any adverse safety signal or negative publicity could further affect physician adoption, dampen demand and materially impact the company’s overall financial results.

Estimate Trends of OPK

OPKO Health is witnessing a stable estimate revision trend for 2026. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its loss per share has remained stable at 24 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues and loss per share is pegged at $130.9 million and 6 cents, respectively. The revenue estimate indicates a 12.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number while loss estimates imply a 40% improvement.

