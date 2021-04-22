OPK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.39, changing hands as high as $4.41 per share. OPKO Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OPK's low point in its 52 week range is $1.91 per share, with $6.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.41.

