Opioid distributors propose $1 billion legal fee fund - Bloomberg

Feb 20 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp MCK.N, Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N and AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N have proposed paying more than $1 billion in legal fees for states, cities and counties suing over the companies' handling of opioids, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources. (https://bloom.bg/37JLp2v)

Twenty one states rejected an $18 billion settlement proposal from the drug distributors to resolve lawsuits over their alleged role in the opioid crisis, but discussions are still active, Reuters reported last week.

