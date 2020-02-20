Opioid distributors propose $1 billion legal fee fund - Bloomberg

US Markets

McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp have proposed paying more than $1 billion in legal fees for states, cities and counties suing over the companies' handling of opioids, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources. (https://bloom.bg/37JLp2v)

Twenty one states rejected an $18 billion settlement proposal from the drug distributors to resolve lawsuits over their alleged role in the opioid crisis, but discussions are still active, Reuters reported last week.

