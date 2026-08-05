Opinion: The Greatest Fleecing of Retail Investors in Wall Street's Storied History Begins Tomorrow, Aug. 6

Key Points

Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies has hit numerous milestones over the last eight weeks, including becoming the largest-ever initial public offering (IPO).

Starting Aug. 6, SpaceX's early-release-eligible insiders can begin selling some of their shares.

Due to SpaceX's historically low float, opening the floodgates to insider sales can swamp the stock and retail investors.

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Wall Street has witnessed its fair share of history in 2026. The iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) reached all-time highs, and the Federal Reserve got a new chief in Kevin Warsh.

But the most headline-making moment of the year is, arguably, Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) (NASDAQ: SPCX) going public on June 12. Elon Musk's artificial intelligence and space economy titan rewrote Wall Street's record books by raising $85.7 billion from its initial public offering (IPO), including the underwriters' overallotment. It also quickly vaulted to a nearly $3 trillion valuation before (completely) retracing its post-IPO gains.

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Yesterday, Aug. 4, SpaceX hit its latest milestone: its first quarterly earnings report as a public company.

Tomorrow, Aug. 6, will feature another watershed moment for SpaceX. In my view, it'll mark the start of the greatest fleecing of retail investors we've ever witnessed on Wall Street.

Early release-eligible insiders will be free to sell some of their shares

SpaceX differed from the typical stock market IPO in two ways: its staggered and accelerated lockup period for early release-eligible insiders, and the sheer number of shares it sold in its IPO.

Companies going public usually prohibit insiders, such as early investors, board members, and high-ranking executives, from selling their shares for the first 180 calendar days after an IPO. This is done to prevent insiders from taking advantage of early gains/IPO buzz.

Great look at the SpaceX shares unlock schedule as well as the potential passive buying schedule from @JSeyff @FrancisSharoon Depending on the early post-IPO returns, this could really play with and disperse the returns of "passive" funds (which is why there's arguably no such... pic.twitter.com/KOuEkJlngF -- Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) May 28, 2026

SpaceX completely ignored tradition. Its lengthy registration statement (S-1) outlines a performance- and time-based schedule allowing early release-eligible insiders to sell some of their shares. The first milestone, which unlocks a whopping 20% of early release-eligible insider shares (about 911.5 million shares), is the second trading day after the first quarterly earnings release (i.e., Aug. 6).

Additional milestones include calendar days 70, 90, 105, 120, 135, and 180 after the IPO, which unlock 7% of early release-eligible insider shares at each event, and the second trading day after SpaceX's November earnings report that unlocks another 911.5 million shares.

The second differentiating factor is that Musk's company only sold approximately 555.6 million shares for its IPO. While this is a nominally large figure, it represents less than 5% of SpaceX's outstanding shares. Typically, companies going public sell 10% to 25% of their shares for their IPO.

SpaceX's historically low float has helped buoy its share price through its first nearly eight weeks as a public company. Fast entry into the Nasdaq-100, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 provided tens of billions of dollars in purchasing demand from passive funds tracking these indexes.

🚨YOU ARE THE EXIT LIQUIDITY



You are about to be offered the most expensive IPO in modern history.



SpaceX's S-1 just dropped. The headline numbers:



- 2025 revenue: $18.7 billion

- 2025 net loss: $4.9 billion

- Q1 2026: still losing money

- Reported IPO valuation target:... pic.twitter.com/vaPLoKjsGN -- Thierry from arvy 🇨🇭 (@ThierryBorgeat) May 21, 2026

However, waving the green flag for early release-eligible insiders to begin selling their shares on Aug. 6, and opening those floodgates a little wider every two or three weeks through mid-December, is going to flood the market with newly tradable shares. More importantly, it'll afford insiders the opportunity to dump their stock on unsuspecting retail investors.

SpaceX isn't profitable on a recurring basis and runs a highly capital-intensive business that's prone to delays. Eligible insiders having the opportunity to cash out under these circumstances may kick-start the greatest wealth transfer (and fleecing) in Wall Street's history: from retail investors to corporate insiders.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.