Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

As you might know, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The results overall were credible, with revenues of US$6.4m beating expectations by 12%. Statutory losses were US$0.66 per share, 12% below what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:OPNT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Opiant Pharmaceuticals, is for revenues of US$30.8m in 2021, which would reflect a discernible 2.9% reduction in Opiant Pharmaceuticals' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 267% to US$2.60 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$31.9m and US$2.09 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Opiant Pharmaceuticals after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$41.33, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Opiant Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$44.00 and the most bearish at US$38.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Opiant Pharmaceuticals is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Opiant Pharmaceuticals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 3.9% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 20% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.8% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Opiant Pharmaceuticals is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$41.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Opiant Pharmaceuticals. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Opiant Pharmaceuticals going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Opiant Pharmaceuticals has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.