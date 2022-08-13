Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$13.48 reflecting a 14% rise in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the latest downgrade, the four analysts covering Opiant Pharmaceuticals provided consensus estimates of US$15m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a concerning 62% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$7.35 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$19m and losses of US$6.21 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqCM:OPNT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 85% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 14% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.5% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Opiant Pharmaceuticals is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Opiant Pharmaceuticals. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Opiant Pharmaceuticals' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking analysts are a lot more bearish on Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Opiant Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

