OPI vs. RPT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential sector might want to consider either Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) or RPT Realty (RPT). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Office Properties Income Trust has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while RPT Realty has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that OPI is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

OPI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 1.08, while RPT has a forward P/E of 10.95. We also note that OPI has a PEG ratio of 0.10. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. RPT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.75.

Another notable valuation metric for OPI is its P/B ratio of 0.17. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RPT has a P/B of 1.09.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to OPI's Value grade of A and RPT's Value grade of D.

OPI is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that OPI is likely the superior value option right now.

