OPI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.88, changing hands as high as $24.06 per share. Office Properties Income Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OPI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.50 per share, with $35.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.09.

