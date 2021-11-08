OPI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.40, changing hands as high as $27.43 per share. Office Properties Income Trust shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OPI's low point in its 52 week range is $18.57 per share, with $31.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.34.

