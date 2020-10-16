Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, a Phase 3 biotech developing therapies for ophthalmic conditions, raised $88 million by offering 5.5 million shares at $16, within the range of $15 to $17. The company offered 0.5 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company raised 10% more in proceeds than expected.



Tarsus Pharmaceuticals plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TARS. BofA Securities, Jefferies, Raymond James, LifeSci Capital and Ladenburg Thalmann acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Ophthalmology biotech Tarsus Pharmaceuticals prices upsized IPO at $16 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

