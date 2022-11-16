Ophir Asset Management Sells Most of Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Stake

Fintel reports that Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 383,317 shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF). This represents 1.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 25, 2022 they reported 1,757,460 shares and 6.51% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Xponential Fitness, Inc. is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company has built and curated a diversified platform of nine boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga.

In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and 10 additional countries as of June 30, 2021.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Driehaus Capital Management Llc holds 2,133,008 shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,099,650 shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 38.07% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 1,850,000 shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745,000 shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1,157,564 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176,921 shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 72.18% over the last quarter.

Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 1,098,599 shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115,124 shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 49.14% over the last quarter.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd holds 912,923 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581,059 shares, representing an increase of 36.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPOF by 114.84% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xponential Fitness, Inc.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Xponential Fitness, Inc. is 0.1140%, an increase of 35.7313%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.22% to 16,381,463 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bullish.

