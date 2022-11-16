Ophir Asset Management Sells Most of Identiv (INVE) Holdings

Fintel reports that Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 66,583 shares of Identiv Inc (INVE). This represents 0.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1,178,338 shares and 5.31% of the company, a decrease in shares of 94.35% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.01% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Bleichroeder LP holds 2,634,495 shares representing 11.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC holds 2,052,095 shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,226,201 shares, representing a decrease of 8.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. holds 814,750 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 743,787 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609,603 shares, representing an increase of 18.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 45.22% over the last quarter.

Marathon Capital Management holds 545,955 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380,055 shares, representing an increase of 30.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 37.57% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Identiv Inc. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Identiv Inc is 0.2645%, an increase of 16.2826%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 15,654,786 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bullish.

