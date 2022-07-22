Ophelia Snyder of 21Shares Discusses Investor Demand and Product Development During the Crypto Winter on ETF TV

Press Release London July 22, 2022, ETF TV #119 Ophelia Snyder, Co-Founder & President of 21Shares discusses investor demand and product development during the Crypto winter with Margareta Hricova and Deborah Fuhr on ETF TV. PressPlay https://bit.ly/3z2wIra



21 shares has recently listed: 21 Shares Bitcoin Core ETP (CBTC), 21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Bitcoin Index ETP (SPBTC) and the 21Shares S&P Risk Controlled Ethereum Index ETP (SPETH) on the SIX Swiss Exchange as part of their Crypto Winter product suite.



AXS listed the first single stock leverage and inverse ETNs in the US last week. Single stock leverage and inverse ETNs have been in Europe since December 2017. There are two issuers, Leverage Shares and Graniteshares ETFs issuing ETPs on single securities. ETFGI data below as of the end of June.



A number of people were surprised that the new products have come to market as FINRA and the SEC have been looking into the sales practices of “Complex Products”. Lori Schock, director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s office of investor education and advocacy, said the new products were even riskier than existing leveraged and inverse ETFs, which provide daily amplified losses and gains on the securities they track and which the SEC has already warned against.



SEC commissioner Caroline Crenshaw said regulatory changes adopted in 2019 had relaxed the approval process for new ETFs but policymakers had not anticipated the updated rules would pave the way for leveraged single-stock ETFs.

Matthews Asia, an asset management firm known for its mutual funds dedicated mainly to Asian markets, listed three active – fully transparent ETFs that are similar to three of its existing mutual funds that focus on global emerging markets, Asia and China.

Last week there were 31 new listings from 20 issuers and 30 new cross-listings. In the first half of 2022 there have been 746 new listings and 990 new cross listings. Year to date new listings are 787 and Year to date closures are 154.

Issuers listing new ETFs last week: Advisors Asset Management, AXS Investments, Bosera Asset Management, Cathay, China Asset Management, China Merchants Fund Management, CoinShares, Deka ETFs, DWS, Eqonex, GF Fund, Global X ETFs, Hanwha Asset Management, Harbor Capital Advisors, Investo Gestão de Recursos, Matthews Asia, Purpose Investments, Samsung Asset Management, TrueMark Investments, Yinhua Fund Management

