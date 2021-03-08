OPGN Stock: 9 Things for OpGen Investors to Know as Shares Skyrocket

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock is flying high on Monday following results from a study published in a peer-reviewed publication.

Here’s everything potential investors in OPGN stock need to know about today’s news.

OpGen reveals results from a study of the Unyvero Hospitalized Pneumonia (HPN) panel.

These results were published in the European Journal of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.

This is a testing system for determining a person’s infection with the novel coronavirus.

The company found that its test worked better than the standard of care with more detailed and faster results.

It notes that this could allow for quicker and more accurate treatment of patients.

OpGen’s study looked at a collection of samples collected from people suffering from the coronavirus last year.

That included 57 unique patients with the mean age being 58.8 years and 74% being male and 26% being female.

It’s also worth noting that the HPN panel offers “accurate detection of common agents of bacterial pneumonia with an overall high negative predictive value of 99.8% for pathogen detection.”

OpGen points out that the HPN panel was also able to determine infection in patients that were initially given a negative result from culture samples.

Faranak Atrzadeh, chief marketing and scientific affairs officer for OpGen, said this about the news boosting OPGN stock up today.

“Rapid and accurate detection is essential to assess bacterial pneumonia co-infections in critically ill COVID-19 patients. We are pleased about this final data being published as it highlights the strong performance and utility of the Unyvero HPN Panel as a culture-independent comprehensive diagnostic tool to help with detection of bacterial pneumonia earlier in the hospital journey of these patients for more prompt and appropriate treatment.”

OPGN stock was up 74.5% as of Monday morning.

