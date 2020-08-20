Markets
OpGen Unit Gets CE Mark Certification In Europe For SARS-CoV-2 Kit - Quick Facts

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) said its unit Curetis GmbH has obtained the CE mark certification in the European Union for its own SARS-CoV-2 Kit with PULB for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus. The SARS-CoV-2 Kit with PULB uses real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) technology for qualitative detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus isolated from oropharyngeal and nasopharyngeal swab specimens.

The kit is designed to provide time to results in approximately one hour, and it runs on open real-time PCR instruments such as the QuantStudio 5 Real-Time PCR System and the Bio-Rad CFX96 Real-Time PCR Detection System.

