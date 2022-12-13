OpGen Stock Gains Upon Positive Results In Unyvero UTI Panel Tests

(RTTNews) - Shares of OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) are spiking more than 242 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported positive results from a clinical trial for Unyvero urinary tract infection panel test. The quantitative detection test was intended for a broad range of bacterial and fungal pathogens as well as antimicrobial resistance markers, using clean-catch or catheter-related urine samples.

Currently, shares are at $0.4279, up 242.32 percent from the previous close of $0.1250 on a volume of 87,394,934.

