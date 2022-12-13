Markets
OPGN

OpGen Stock Gains Upon Positive Results In Unyvero UTI Panel Tests

December 13, 2022 — 10:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of OpGen, Inc. (OPGN) are spiking more than 242 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported positive results from a clinical trial for Unyvero urinary tract infection panel test. The quantitative detection test was intended for a broad range of bacterial and fungal pathogens as well as antimicrobial resistance markers, using clean-catch or catheter-related urine samples.

Currently, shares are at $0.4279, up 242.32 percent from the previous close of $0.1250 on a volume of 87,394,934.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OPGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.