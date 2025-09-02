Markets

OPG Power Ventures Reports Lower Annual Profit For 2025 As Revenue Declines

September 02, 2025 — 02:02 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG), an independent power producer operating in India, reported its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2025.

Revenue for the year stood at 156.7 million pounds, compared with 160.8 million pounds in the prior year. Operating profit fell to 8.1 million pounds from 11.6 million pounds a year earlier, reflecting higher distribution costs and stable administrative expenses.

Net income for the year decreased sharply to 1.4 million pounds, down from 4.1 million pounds in the previous year. Earnings per share were 0.35 pence, compared with 1.02 pence last year.

The company also reported a total comprehensive loss of 5.6 million pounds, compared with a loss of 0.26 million pounds in the prior year, mainly due to foreign exchange translation differences.

OPG.L is currently trading at 8.10 GBP, down 0.25 GBP or 2.99 percent on the London Stock Exchnage.

