OPG Power Ventures Faces Regulatory Investigation in India

OPG Power Ventures is currently under investigation for potential regulatory non-compliance in relation to foreign exchange transactions under India’s Foreign Exchange Management Act. The company maintains that all its transactions have adhered to compliance standards and expects no significant impact on its operations. OPG Power Ventures remains committed to cooperating fully with the investigation while continuing its power generation activities in India.

