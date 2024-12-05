News & Insights

OPG Power Ventures Announces Annual General Meeting

December 05, 2024 — 03:22 am EST

OPG Power Ventures (GB:OPG) has released an update.

OPG Power Ventures, a power plant operator in India, announces its upcoming Annual General Meeting on December 27, 2024, at FIM Capital Limited, Isle of Man. Shareholders can access the meeting details and proxy forms on the company’s website, highlighting OPG’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

