OPFI vs. FUTU: Which Fintech Stock Is the Smarter Buy Right Now?

Both OppFi Inc. OPFI and Futu Holdings Limited FUTU are eminent fintech players sailing through the market, leveraging advanced technologies. FUTU operates as an online brokerage and wealth management services provider, while OPFI serves the underserved and underbanked population, providing credit facilities.

Let us analyse these two companies and find out which is a smarter buy for investors.

The Case for OppFi

OPFI has carved a niche market for itself by targeting the underbanked demographic that often faces difficulty in accessing credit from traditional banks. In an expansive fintech market, which is expected to see a 16.2% CAGR, per Fortune Business Insights, OPFI is inclined to provide its offerings to the underserved population, failing to access credit easily.

In the second quarter of 2025, OppFi witnessed 12.8% year-over-year growth in its top line and a 13.8% increase in total net originations. The company’s customer-first strategy and dynamic pricing strategy contributed to this growth. OPFI’s AI and machine learning (ML)-based Model 6 allows the company to mitigate its credit risk efficiently. This remedy has not only reduced risks but also improved the loan auto approval rate to 80% during the June quarter from the year-ago quarter’s 76%, a testament to the company’s improving services.

OPFI’s robust credit quality strategy resulted in OppLoans being one of the highest-rated products in the industry, with a net promoter score of 79 and a customer satisfaction score of 89% throughout the second quarter of 2025. During the recentearnings call OppFi unveiled its loan origination lending application named LOLA. This new AI tool is anticipated to improve customer experiences, boost satisfaction and enhance automation, including auto-approvals. The company plans to migrate to LOLA within the next six months.

Having said that, we need to attend to the company’s bullish guidance, backed by its customer-centric strategy. For 2025, management hiked the revenue guidance to $578-$605 million from the preceding quarter’s view of $563-$594 million. On the adjusted net income front, we can witness an increase in its guidance to $125-$130 million from the $106-$113 million provided in the preceding quarter.

The Case for Futu Holdings

FUTU is a fully digital and user-friendly platform with low fees, challenging the traditional brokerage services. The company leverages AI for internal operations by implementing DeepSeek to improve operational efficiency. In the second quarter of 2025, FUTU reported a 69.7% year-over-year surge in its revenues and a whopping 1570-basis-point jump in the operating margin.

Factors, including soaring funded accounts due to increasing overseas client penetration and robust trading volumes, supported by active brokerage and 98% client retention, contributed to top-line growth. The company’s prudent cost management strategy, which includes optimized marketing costs, investment in AI and localized market strategies, curbed the growing rate of costs, facilitating operating leverage.

AI is a crucial element of the company’s product and service strategy. Futubull AI and moomoo AI have assisted in expanding FUTU’s reach across the globe by providing smart and efficient investment tools to global investors. Futu Holdings is inclined to provide its clients with a one-stop trading platform with diverse offerings. This includes IPO financing in Malaysia, crypto-trading, principal-protected structured products, and fixed-income products in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Futu Holdings has found wealth management to be one of the key pillars of success. As of the June quarter, total assets under management reported a 104.4% year-over-year surge. Partnering with more than 80 world-class fund companies and collaborating with China Asset Management in Hong Kong, FUTU has become the first retail distributor for the first tokenized money market funds.

How Do Estimates Compare for OPFI & FUTU?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPFI’s 2025 sales and EPS hints at year-over-year growth of 12% and 49.5%, respectively. Two estimates for 2025 have moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUTU’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 38.2% and 64.5%, respectively. Three estimates for 2025 have moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

OPFI’s Trades Cheaper Than FUTU

Futu Holdings is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 18.81 times, higher than its 12-month median of 15.87 times. OppFi’s forward earnings multiple stands at 7.95 times, lower than its median of 8.55 times.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verdict

Both OPFI and FUTU are strong fintech contenders; however, OPFI is a smarter buy. OppFi targets the underbanked and underserved demographic, providing a significant competitive edge. It has a robust credit risk mitigation strategy, led by AI and ML, which strengthens operational leverage and improves OPFI’s customer-first strategy. While FUTU competes with traditional brokerage, OPFI’s fast-paced, growing niche market and the ability to challenge traditional banking provide a more compelling growth opportunity.

Despite both stocks being fundamentally strong, OPFI has a discounted valuation compared with Futu Holdings, waving a green flag for growth-focused investors.

OPFI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and FUTU has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

