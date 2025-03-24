$OPFI stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OPFI stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,426,368 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $OPFI:
$OPFI Insider Trading Activity
$OPFI insiders have traded $OPFI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THEODORE G SCHWARTZ has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 319,273 shares for an estimated $2,958,767.
- DAVID VENNETTILLI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 196,301 shares for an estimated $1,504,485.
- JOCELYN MOORE sold 23,149 shares for an estimated $155,012
$OPFI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $OPFI stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 440,582 shares (+249.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,374,858
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 284,900 shares (+52.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,182,334
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 209,045 shares (+310.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,601,284
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 195,139 shares (+1745.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,494,764
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 190,759 shares (+189.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,461,213
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC added 182,108 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,394,947
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 142,435 shares (+46.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,091,052
