$OPFI stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$OPFI stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,426,368 of trading volume.

$OPFI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $OPFI:

$OPFI insiders have traded $OPFI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THEODORE G SCHWARTZ has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 319,273 shares for an estimated $2,958,767 .

. DAVID VENNETTILLI has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 196,301 shares for an estimated $1,504,485 .

. JOCELYN MOORE sold 23,149 shares for an estimated $155,012

$OPFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $OPFI stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

