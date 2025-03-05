$OPFI Earnings Results: $OPFI Reports Quarterly Earnings

$OPFI ($OPFI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, beating estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $135,720,000, missing estimates of $136,171,356 by $-451,356.

$OPFI Insider Trading Activity

$OPFI insiders have traded $OPFI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID VENNETTILLI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 122,301 shares for an estimated $816,149 .

. JOCELYN MOORE sold 23,149 shares for an estimated $155,012

$OPFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $OPFI stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

